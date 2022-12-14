Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Sector Perform

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.1 %

COUP opened at $78.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,877,000 after purchasing an additional 159,913 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,137,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,503,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.