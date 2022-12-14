Citigroup Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.