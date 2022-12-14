Head to Head Contrast: Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) versus Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 10.57% -45.32% 5.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 7.08 $21.66 million N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $3.13 billion 1.00 $308.00 million $4.35 8.84

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

88.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atour Lifestyle and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Travel + Leisure 1 1 3 0 2.40

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.61%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of January 26, 2022, it had approximately 245 vacation ownership resorts. It also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.