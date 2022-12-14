Reviewing AdTheorent (ADTH) & Its Rivals

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AdTheorent to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.60 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -36.62

AdTheorent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 750 3870 9124 259 2.64

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 222.16%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 36.13%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.07% -19.88% -7.07%

Volatility & Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent rivals beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

