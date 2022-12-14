Analyzing Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) & Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 2.20 -$12.77 million ($14.16) -0.13 Kala Pharmaceuticals $11.24 million 0.62 -$142.60 million ($56.25) -0.08

Risk & Volatility

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

Salarius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,517.98%. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,251.20%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -68.46% -63.14% Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,383.91% -1,320.11% -75.46%

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development products comprise KPI-287 that inhibits the vascular endothelial and platelet derived growth factors for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion; and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators program, a novel class of compounds to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

