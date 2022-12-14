Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $93.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

ACHC opened at $84.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

