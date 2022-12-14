Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $34.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACLX. Barclays increased their target price on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.
Arcellx Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.