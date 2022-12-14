Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $34.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACLX. Barclays increased their target price on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 83.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

