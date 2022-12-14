Barclays Increases Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $38.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,493,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $19,360,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

