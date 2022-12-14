RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
RxSight Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.50. The company has a market cap of $351.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
