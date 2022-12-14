RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.50. The company has a market cap of $351.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 10.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RxSight by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in RxSight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in RxSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

