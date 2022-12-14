Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

ADI stock opened at $175.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.97.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

