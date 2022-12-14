Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $175.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.97. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

