Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACRV. Cowen began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $12.59 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $20.70.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
