Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACRV. Cowen began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $12.59 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Acrivon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione bought 400,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,856,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,207,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ltd Chione purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,207,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,389,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,802,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.