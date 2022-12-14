Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.59.

Ambarella Stock Up 8.3 %

AMBA opened at $86.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $220.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

