Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.59.

AMBA opened at $86.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $220.14.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

