Barclays Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $53.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $46.60 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,010 shares of company stock worth $1,259,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

