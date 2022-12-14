American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMNB opened at $36.45 on Monday. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $386.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.96.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

