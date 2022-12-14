Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Market Perform

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHBI. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

