QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 15.8 %

QDEL stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after acquiring an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

