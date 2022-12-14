Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMTB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $917.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.43 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $615,980.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 747,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,449,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,457,277.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,343,468.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $615,980.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 747,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,449,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,764 shares of company stock worth $3,216,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 62,629 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 84,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

