Head-To-Head Survey: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Media Solutions and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 210.40%. Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -4.98% N/A -5.98% Cass Information Systems 19.21% 15.49% 1.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.23 $2.20 million ($0.53) -2.81 Cass Information Systems $154.15 million 3.90 $28.60 million $2.41 18.27

Cass Information Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Digital Media Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

