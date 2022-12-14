Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) vs. Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cenntro Electric Group and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33

Profitability

Proterra has a consensus target price of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Proterra -67.87% -32.62% -23.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 11.57 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Proterra $242.86 million 4.57 -$250.01 million ($1.69) -2.91

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Proterra on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

