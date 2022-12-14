Reviewing Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) & Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -12.63% -32.47% -5.97% Data443 Risk Mitigation -273.52% N/A -217.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenable and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $541.13 million 8.44 -$46.68 million ($0.74) -54.84 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.19 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tenable and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 2 14 0 2.88 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenable currently has a consensus price target of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tenable has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -1.97, indicating that its share price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenable beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

