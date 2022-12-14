Head to Head Contrast: WeWork (NYSE:WE) & Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85% Piedmont Office Realty Trust 7.12% 2.19% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WeWork and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.54 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust $528.71 million 2.18 -$1.15 million $0.32 29.22

Analyst Ratings

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WeWork and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

WeWork presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 310.12%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.78%. Given WeWork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

WeWork has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WeWork beats Piedmont Office Realty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

