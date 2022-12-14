Critical Comparison: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) versus Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Private Bancorp of America and Bank of Montreal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Montreal 1 3 8 0 2.58

Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $159.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.44 $21.03 million $4.30 7.58 Bank of Montreal $34.74 billion 1.77 $10.52 billion $15.53 5.84

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Bank of Montreal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Bank of Montreal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 28.23% 18.92% 1.60% Bank of Montreal 30.35% 14.95% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Private Bancorp of America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 900 bank branches and 3,300 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

