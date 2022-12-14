Head to Head Contrast: Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) & NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ)

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and NewAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Brewery -14.99% -21.90% -11.71% NewAge N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Big Rock Brewery has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAge has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A NewAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Big Rock Brewery and NewAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of NewAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Big Rock Brewery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NewAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and NewAge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Brewery $36.69 million 0.20 -$2.60 million ($0.76) -1.41 NewAge $279.47 million 0.00 -$39.34 million ($0.32) 0.00

Big Rock Brewery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NewAge. Big Rock Brewery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewAge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NewAge beats Big Rock Brewery on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands. The company also provides apparel and accessories, including jackets, headwear, sweaters, glassware, belt buckles, and coolers. It sells its products to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, on-premise and contract manufacturing customers; and through premises owned and/or operated by the Corporation, Big Rock's website, and third-party delivery services. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On August 30, 2022, NewAge, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

