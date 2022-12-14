Analysts Set Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Target Price at $5.75

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 354,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $56,662.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,501,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,315,002 shares of company stock worth $1,010,136 in the last ninety days.
Shares of STRY stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Starry Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $10.90.
Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.
