Analysts Set Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Target Price at $5.75

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 354,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $56,662.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,501,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,315,002 shares of company stock worth $1,010,136 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Starry Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starry Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Starry Group by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 62,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRY stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Starry Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $10.90.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.