Analyzing Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD – Get Rating) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trxade Group and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trxade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trxade Group $3.83 million 5.61 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.10 billion 4.83 $2.76 billion $0.92 14.52

This table compares Trxade Group and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Trxade Group.

Risk and Volatility

Trxade Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chugai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trxade Group and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trxade Group 0.33% 1.26% 0.61% Chugai Pharmaceutical 32.52% 29.03% 22.81%

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Trxade Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trxade Group

(Get Rating)

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists. The company distributes its services through its online platform to independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers in 18 states of the United States. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances with Roche Group; and collaboration and joint research with academia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.