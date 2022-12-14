Brokerages Set OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Target Price at $2.08

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.08.

OCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 345,330 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

