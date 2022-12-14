Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nevro by 10.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.