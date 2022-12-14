Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $148.00 at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.1 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $111.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.