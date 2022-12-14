Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Shares of TDY opened at $420.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.79. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

