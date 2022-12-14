TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

TEL stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 86.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,232,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

