Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

NYSE:VNT opened at $19.53 on Monday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vontier by 331.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 58.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

