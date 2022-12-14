JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.59) to GBX 1,140 ($13.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.31) to GBX 910 ($11.16) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 1,140 ($13.99) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,009.71.

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

