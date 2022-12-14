Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.29.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $266.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $335.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.