Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

