Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to $145.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $132.84 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.46. The company has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after buying an additional 126,438 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

