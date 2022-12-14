Bank of America Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Neutral

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
RY opened at $95.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
