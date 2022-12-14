Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.
Latham Group Stock Down 2.8 %
SWIM stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Latham Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Latham Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
