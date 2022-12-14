JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,730

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,710 ($33.25) to GBX 2,730 ($33.49) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.49) to GBX 2,770 ($33.98) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.41) to GBX 2,828 ($34.70) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.51) to GBX 2,785 ($34.17) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,068,000 after buying an additional 937,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 9,679.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at $16,781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

