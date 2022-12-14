JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,730

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,710 ($33.25) to GBX 2,730 ($33.49) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.49) to GBX 2,770 ($33.98) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.41) to GBX 2,828 ($34.70) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.51) to GBX 2,785 ($34.17) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE RELX opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
