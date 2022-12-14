Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives $170.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.67.

TGVSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Tryg A/S stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

