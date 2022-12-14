Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.03 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.