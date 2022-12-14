Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $71.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $176.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $26,034,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $26,034,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,073 shares of company stock worth $22,925,340. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Block by 7.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 816.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.