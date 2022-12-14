Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to $145.00 at Cowen

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $132.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $247,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $225,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.