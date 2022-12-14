Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Shares of ROK opened at $271.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.32.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,441 shares of company stock worth $3,430,512. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

