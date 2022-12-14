Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

NYSE:MEG opened at $46.71 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. Analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

