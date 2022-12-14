Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after buying an additional 711,672 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $47,995,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after buying an additional 136,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

