FY2024 EPS Estimates for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Decreased by Analyst

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.22). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.86. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Replimune Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Replimune Group by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

