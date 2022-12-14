Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LB opened at C$33.73 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

