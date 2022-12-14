Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.18.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

LB stock opened at C$33.73 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.