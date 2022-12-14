ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 20,500.0% in November

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 20,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of ADMT opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADM Tronics Unlimited (ADMT)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.