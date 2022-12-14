ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 20,500.0% in November

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 20,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADMT opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

